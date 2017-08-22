Carrick Area celebrate All-Ireland victory in Aldi National Community Games Finals - GALLERY

Carrick-on-Shannon Area celebrated a famous victory last Saturday when their U10 Gaelic Footballers celebrated a second ever victory in the Aldi National Community Games Finals in Dublin.

Drawn from the St. Mary's Kiltoghert, Leitrim Gaels, Annaduff, Shannon Gaels and Allen Gaels clubs, the young Carrick-on-Shannon Area players showed great resilience to come from behind in both semi-final and final against Clane of Kildare and St. Patrick's of Cavan.

Here follows a selection of photos from the weekend with thanks to Ivan Keaney, Monica Kelleher and Community Games.