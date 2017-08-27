Ladies GFA TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Quarter-Final Gallery
Tyrone end Leitrim's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate hopes - GALLERY
Leitrim's hopes in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship came to an end in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday, August 20, when Tyrone proved too strong in a 4-16 to 1-10 victory. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the action on and off the field as Tyrone booked a semi-final place against Sligo.
