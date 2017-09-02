Faces and action from Dromahair's victory over champions Kiltubrid - GALLERY

Leitrim will have a new Ladies Senior football champion after two-time winners Kiltubrid were dethroned by a vibrant Dromahair last Saturday in Leitrim Gaels Community Field.

The north Leitrim side won 2-18 to 2-8 to end the reign of a team that reached two Connacht Finals in a row and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture the action.