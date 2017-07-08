Free Fringe Festival moves to Drumcoura

Free Fringe Festival returns this July 21-23 with a brand new look and a stunning new location. This year's Free Fringe Festival will be held in the beautiful Drumcoura City outside of Ballinamore.

As always, expect some of the best Irish and international music, comedy and performing arts along with a host of activities including archery, bushcrafts, fishing, owl handling, craft stalls, guided photography walks, theatre garden for the kids, cinema in the woods, word corner, big sing together, guided meditation in the woods and much more!

Oh and yes, as the name suggests, the festival is, as always, FREE ENTRY so no need to splash out on expensive tickets, just turn up and join in the fun!

6stages, 3days, 60+acts, tons of activities and free entry.. what's not to love?!

A new addition to this year’s festival is the Free Fringe Film Festival in a 'Cinema in the woods', screening independent films from young, up and coming armature filmmakers and the critically acclaimed ‘Taming Wild’ by Esla Sinclair.

And if all that wasn’t enough, a 5 meter high permanent sculpture of a rearing horse is being built on site. The sculpture, which is being made from metal and wood, is well under way!

The full schedules for this years Free Fringe Festival are now available at http://www.freefringefest.com/schedules-2017.html

The facebook event page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1673266849635956/

More details soon!