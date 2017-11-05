Lough Allen College school notes

Football Blitz

Mr Brett brought the Under 16 football panel to a tournament in the Centre of Excellence in Annaduff on Thursday 12th of October. Sean McHugh and Jamie McGreal played well for LAC at this blitz. LAC drew with Elphin for their first match, lost to Drumshanbo in the second one and finally won the last match against Carrigallen. As a result, the school finished second in the group to qualify for the knockout stage of the Connacht League.



Careers

Mr Toal, Guidance Counsellor brought the sixth years to the IT Sligo Open Day on 19th of October. This day was most informative filled with course talks, tours, workshops and activities.



Baby News

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Rachel Shannon on the birth of their daughter Sadie. We wish Mrs Shannon a pleasant and relaxing maternity leave.



TY Inter-generation Day

Mrs Una Killoran, Transition Year Co-ordinator arranged for the transition years to attend an inter-generation event in Drumshanbo whereby they got to chat and swop stories with the older generation. The students thoroughly enjoyed discovering information about how life existed without technology and modern gadgets. Ms Dore accompanied the students on this trip. Thanks to Anna McTiernan from the Leitrim Development Company for organising this event.



Surfing

Mr Meade brought the TY’s surfing to Strandhill in Sligo. Most of the students had never surfed before so it was an educational as well as a fun experience for them. Weather conditions were perfect for surfing despite the previous stormy days. Thanks to Ms Maria Foley who also accompanied the students on the trip and to Aisling Gallagher who took photos of the activity.



Youth Connect

Selina Lindsay from Youth Connect gave a presentation to our senior classes on industrial relations. They received information on the minimum wage, trade unions, health and safety legislation and working rights. Thanks to Ms Corcoran for organising this visit. The information received will be relevant for both written exams in LCVP and Business.



Piano lessons

Ms Ruane will be providing music lessons on Wednesdays after school in Lough Allen College during the academic year. She is a well experienced piano teacher and performer. Please contact Ms Ruane or Ms Shannon at 0719648017 for further information.



King Lear

Eleven higher level English students along with their teacher Ms Kuehl travelled to “The Mill Theatre” in Dundrum to see the Shakespearian tragedy “King Lear” on Monday 23rd of October. The students found this a worthwhile experience and will be able to apply aspects of the production to Leaving Certificate exam questions. The students also enjoyed the opportunity to do some shopping in Dundrum Shopping Centre.