Thank you to the people of Co Leitrim

Dear Sir/Madam

Through your pages can I express a sincere ‘thank you’ on behalf of Gorta-Self Help Africa to the people of Leitrim for their kindness and generosity in supporting our work in the past year.

2016 was an incredible year for us.

We invested more funds, undertook more work, and reached more people than at any point in our long history during the past 12 months.

2016 saw us work with approximately 1.8 million people in nine different countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

We helped rural poor households to grow more and better food, improve their homes and earn more money for the support and care of their families.

Our projects – nearly 70 of them – also helped farming households to access vital new markets for the surplus produce they could grow, meaning that they were able to have money in their pockets to invest in their children, their homes, and their welfare.

As a result of this work – only made possible because of the generous support of the Irish public – we enabled families to put better food on the table, helped them to afford clothing and school fees for their children, and assisted people to improve their homes and small farms.

As we approach 2017 can I, on behalf of Gorta-Self Help Africa, wish all your readers a safe and a peaceful Christmas and New Year, and again say ‘thank you’ for your remarkable kindness and generosity.

Yours sincerely

Ray Jordan

CEO, Gorta-Self Help Africa

www.selfhelpafrica.org