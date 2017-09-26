Seán Keane & his Band perform in Coleman Music Centre

Seán Keane and his band will perform his unique blend of traditional Irish and contemporary folk music and song in the intimate setting of Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co. Sligo on Saturday, October 7th at 8.30pm.

Growing up in a family of singers and musicians, Seán learned the sean-nós style of singing from his mother and his aunts. Singing was his life, even in early childhood.

By the time Seán reached his teens, he had collected thirteen All-Ireland medals in Fleadh Ceoil competitions. He was by then an accomplished whistle and flute player as well and had taken up the uilleann pipes and bodhrán.

When he joined his first group, 'Shegui,' he had already served a long apprenticeship; after travelling throughout Europe with the band, he left to join 'Reel Union,' a group which also featured sister Dolores and accordion player Máirtín O'Connor.

Later, he was part of 'Arcady,' with such well-known names as Johnny 'Ringo' McDonagh, Sharon Shannon and Frances Black. All of his solo albums are platinum sellers and remain in constant demand.

Six solo albums later, Seán Keane continues to delight audiences all over the world with his live performances and recorded work. He tours regularly with his band in Ireland, Austria, Germany, the US and Canada as well as appearing at major festivals worldwide.

A great night's entertainment is guaranteed. Early booking advisable as this promises to be a sell-out concert - booking 071 9182599 or www.colemanirishmusic.com