Magical theatre for babies and toddlers at Roscommon Arts Centre

Acclaimed Scottish early years organisation Starcatchers and award winning theatre company, Branár Teatar dό Pháistí present ‘The Shape of Things’ a captivating show for ages 6 months to 2 years, at Roscommon Arts Centre on Tuesday October 10th at 10am and 12pm.

Set in a soft and tactile environment, this show, created by Ailie Cohen and Marc Mac Lochlainn, combines music, puppetry and theatre exploring how the world around us is created from different shapes, textures and materials in a beautiful non-verbal story featuring two quirky puppets, which unfolds in a specially designed space for adults and babies to relax in together.

This is the story of Cubert the Cube and Triantan the Triangle and the adventures they have when all of the shapes get mixed up! On entering the soft, sensory performance space, the children and adults are met by Cubert and Triantan, who exist in their own separate worlds made out of their shapes. During the performance Cubert and Triantan and the performers explore the environment, the shapes, and the textures all while accompanied by an original music score by Galway based musician Miquel Barcelo. This beautiful, playful and tactile experience has been designed especially for very young children and their parents and carers to enjoy together. This show is perfect for families, nurseries, crèches and parent and baby groups.

For more information or to make a booking contact the arts centre on 09066 25824.