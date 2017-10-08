Have you bought your ticket for the Night of the Year fundraiser in Carrick-on-Shannon?

This October Bank Holiday Saturday, October 28, you’re invited to get the glad-rags out and the dancing shoes shined as the current Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Hubert McHugh presents a night of real nostalgia by hosting a charity event in collaboration with country music legend Mick Flavin.

All roads lead to the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon as Mick Flavin and special guests take to the stage for a special night of cabaret and dancing. Few artists get to play the country music circuit for 30 years but Mick Flavin is one of the exceptions.

It all began for Mick back in the '50's when, as a youngster living in Ballinamuck, County Longford, he started listening to rock n’ roll icons like Elvis Presley, Bill Hayley and Buddy Holly. However, it wasn’t long before Mick was introduced to some Hank Williams tunes and it proved life-changing. Thirty years later Mick Flavin is still going strong!

Hubert McHugh first played Mick Flavin in the renowned ‘Cinderellas’ nightclub in 1987 and they have worked together over many years. This special charity night will see Mick Flavin perform his numerous hits that covers three decades and he will be joined on stage by some of the cream of the Irish entertainment industry including Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, Paddy O’Brien and the man with hat T. R. Dallas!

All proceeds from this event will be donated to North West Hospice and the Irish Kidney Association so everyone’s a winner!!

Make a date – The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday October 28 for a Night of real Nostalgia with Mick Flavin and guests.

Tickets are available from the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.