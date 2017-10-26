Don't miss Sligo Live this weekend!

The last big festival of 2017, Sligo Live, kicks off this October Bank Holiday weekend.

Ireland's Folk, Roots and Indie Festival celebrates 12 years of quality music on the Wild Atlantic Way from October 25 – 30.

Festival Knocknarea Arena headline shows include: Imelda May - October 27; Gilbert O'Sullivan, October 28 and Damien Dempsey and Stockton's Wing, October 29.

Festival Hawk's Well Theatre Shows in Sligo town include: Old Hannah and the Slocan Ramblers in the Hawk's Well at 8pm on October 27 and Sharon Shannon plus special guests Trip at 8pm on October 28, in the Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Don't miss out on this incredible festival lineup. A Sligo Live Weekend Ticket is priced at €119 + s.c. and includes seats at all concerts, the unique Festival Club, the arrivals emerging artists’ strand, and the renowned The Fiddler of Dooney competition. More information is available here.