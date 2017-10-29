Fundraiser for brave Boyle teen, Niamh Flanagan, tonight in Kilclare

A special fundraising social will be held next this evening,Sunday, October 29 in the Sheemore Inn, Kilclare in aid of 'Niamh's Journey There'.

As most readers will be aware 'Niamh's Journey There' is the personal blog of Niamh Flanagan, an amazing and brave 19-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a tumour on her pelvic bone.

Niamh of Killaraght, Boyle has recently completed her third round of chemotherapy in the Mater Hospital.

To help Niamh and her family through this time the fundraiser has been organised by the Sheemore Inn, which is operated by Niamh's aunt Mary and her husband Tommy McNamara.

Your support for this event would be much appreciated.