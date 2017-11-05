Stunning one-man-play "My Real Life" set for Roscommon Arts Centre

Following a hugely successful run at the Waterford’s Theatre Royal last summer, Eoin Colfer’s stunning one-man play ‘My Real Life’, will pay a visit to Roscommon Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 8.

Performed by one of Ireland’s premier actors Don Wycherley, this touching and entertaining play has made audiences laugh and cry.

Wexford man Noel is about to make a big decision about his life and the audience meets him as he is leaving a rambling recording for his best friend, asking him for a good speech for the “afters”, we soon learn the “afters” in question are Noel’s own funeral, having taken the final decision to end it all.

“Right up to my diagnosis I was waiting for my real life to begin, I was gonna grow a beard and get a paisley shirt, you can do things when you have a real life” states Don Wycherley’s Noel, in the dark, quirky, and touching soliloquy in My Real Life.

Noel has apologies to make and messages to send. He has love in his heart and he wants to declare it even if it’s already too late.

This is a play sensitively created by Eoin and beautifully performed by Don Wycherley.

Tickets are available from Roscommon Arts Centre by phone on 09066 25824 or on the website: www.roscommonartscentre.ie