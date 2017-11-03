Beezneez bring 'Turning Mammy' back to Leitrim's Dock Arts Centre

It is a fair indication of the popularity of John McDwyer’s comedy (with a few serious bits) Turning Mammy, that it is now embarking on its fourth national tour.

It plays for two nights only in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8.

Turning Mammy has won the hearts of audiences all over Ireland with its mix of madness and melancholy as we follow the lives of sisters, Mary and Martha and their lovelorn neighbour, Ambrose as they all seek love and contentment while none search in the right place.

Featuring Eileen Murphy, Valerie Traynor and Peadar Conway and directed by the author, Turning Mammy has had audiences laughing and crying for over two years and is an evening of joyous theatre which should not be missed.

To secure your ticket contact the Box office on 071 9650828 or book online at www.thedock.ie