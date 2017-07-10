Submissions made to Department on Ballinamore Fire Station

Submissions have been made on the costings of options for the provision of a new fire station in Ballinamore.

Cllr Caillian Ellis told our reporter he received confirmation costings to erect an "appropriate structure" on the existing site have been prepared and the submission to the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, was made last week.

The Ballinamore Area councillor said that the Director of Service, Mary Quinn had assured him councillors will be kept up to date on progress on funding submission.