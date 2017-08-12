A week of FREE family fun at Ballinamore's 51st festival

There is nothing that marks the end of Summer more than the Ballinamore Festival, running from August 13-20, it provides all the family with a week of entertainment.



The festival will be opened this Sunday 13th by World Junior Power Lifting Champion Aoibheann O'Boyle and Leitrim Girls U14. Gerry Guthrie will perform at 3.30pm, followed by Lisa McHugh at 9pm.



Monday, August 14 will have fun on the water with River Mania, Mural Painting, Swimming and family fun throughout the day. The launch of Ballinamore's Athletic Club History book and photographic exhibition will be at 7.30pm in the Scout Hall.

A new must see event this year kicks off at 7.30pm: Ninja Warriors Ballinamore Style!

Kevin Logue will belt out the tunes on the platform at 9pm.



Tuesday is Agricultural Show Day, and following that the delicious Boxty Eating Competition will commence at the Courthouse at 6.30pm.

Don't miss the Ceili @The Crossroads on High Street and Rhythm & Sticks at 9pm.



Wednesday 16th has more water skills, art, Bonny Baby, Over men's 40s and Ninja fun during the day. Get all “shook up” by Elvis Spectacular Tribute Band on the platform at 9pm.



Thursday 17th will bring the fun with an Inter Club Girls & Boys Football Blitz Tournament from 4pm and more balls on the Main Street with Binocular soccer and Dodgeball at 7.30pm.

Country Star Robert Mizzell will draw a large crowd to the town, his open air gig starts at 9pm.



Friday 18th will have art, craft treasure hunts and more before Ballinamore Athletic Club's open 5k and 10k Fun Runs at 7.30pm.

Derek Warfield and The Young Wolf Tones return to Ballinamore at 9pm.



The kids will enjoy Saturday 19th's fancy dress and talent show on the street before the John Joe McGirl Commemoration Parade and live music by Jim Devine.



On the closing day, Sunday August 20 there will be lots of sweat and cheers as ROR Fitness do a 6 hour Spinathon on the platform in aid of Tyler O'Connor. The Main Street will be closed off to traffic to let the kids wild with obstacle courses, teddy bear picnics and more. Richie Remo will sing out the festival before the annual Fireworks Display at 11.15pm.



Pubs will host music and entertainment each night and the craic will be on tap while you meet old friends and new in Ballinamore next week!