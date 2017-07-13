Lidl has been refused planning permission in Carrick-on-Shannon

Lidl has been refused planning permission to construct a two storey new building on the Dublin Road, N4 Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Registered letters were sent out to all the 129 individuals who submitted an objection/ observation on the planning this morning. The Leitrim Observer has seen the letter and it confirms that Leitrim County Council has refused planning to the controversial application.

The letter outlines the two main reasons for refusal, the first reason is that the application for the size of floor space exceeds the retails cap in the county as per Leitrim County Council's Retail Strategy 2015 -2021. The letter from the council also notes the planning application had been refused by An Bord Pleanala previously and says the new application cannot be justified.

The news has been welcomed locally, with Councillors Enda Stenson, Sinead Guckian and Finola Armstrong McGuire saying it is the best decision for the town.

Leitrim County Council have yet to directly confirm the planning refusal, the details on their planning site says the a decision on the application has been "decided." But the registered letters this morning confirm the decision and councillors say they heard the new direct from County Executive Frank Curran.

129 submissions have been made on the planning application and 126 of these are objections.

The other submissions come from public bodies and make demands from the council to supply information from the applicant about various aspects of the application.

The majority of the objections come from residents of Carrick-on-Shannon including Cortober. Letters are signed by individuals, businesses and groups.

The overall impression is that Lidl is welcome in the area but not on the site of the planning application.

The main objections follow a similar line to the public meeting held in Carrick-on-Shannon a number of weeks ago.

Objections focus on an increase in traffic to the area and at the Tesco roundabout, concerns over flooding and the use of the Circular Road as an alternative route during flooding of the N4.

The green and attractive site is cited as being an advantage to tourism and many objectors claim a successful Lidl planning application could have a possible negative effect on the potential to lure a multinational into the old offices of MBNA.

Many more also note health and safety issues for students from Carrick Community School who need to cross several lanes of traffic.

One of the main objectors to the application were Roscommon County Council, they stress that the granting of planning permission for change of use of the Lidl business in Cortober “should in no way be taken as an endorsement of Lidl’s apparent proposals to close the existing store on site in Cortober.” They state “the existing Lidl store in Cortober is appropriately located.”



Roscommon County Council also ask Leitrim County Council to “take a holistic view of Carrick-on-Shannon and consider the overall adverse impacts of the developmental proposal.” They add that both councils are to prepare a joint Local Area Plan for Carrick-on-Shannon.

Carrick Town Councillor Finola Armstrong McGuire told the Leitrim Observer that local councillors will need to sit down with Leitrim County Council to discuss future re-zoning and plans for the "green site" in front of MBNA on the Dublin Road.