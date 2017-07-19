Lidl to assess future options in Leitrim

Lidl are to assess their options regarding their “next steps” in Carrick-on-Shannon after they were refused planning permission for a new store in the town last week.



The planning application by AvantCard for a two storey Lidl store at Attifinlay on the Dublin Road was refused by Leitrim County Council on two grounds; that the floorspace applied for exceeds the retail cap in the county as per Leitrim County Retail Strategy 2015 -2021; and that An Bord Pleanala previously refused the application.



Lidl can appeal the decision. Julianne Galvin, PR Manager for Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, stated, “We are disappointed with the decision from Leitrim County Council in relation to our proposed development in Attifinlay. We will assess our options with regards to next steps.”



Carrick Town Councillor and businessperson Finola Armstrong-McGuire, who objected to the planning, said local councillors and representatives will need to sit down with Leitrim County Council shortly to discuss future re-zoning and plans for the “green site” in front of MBNA on the Dublin Road. She added work will soon start on a new development plan for the county town.



There were 126 objections to the planning application and the news of the refusal last week was welcomed by many local people.

Objections focused on an increase in traffic to the area, concerns over flooding and the use of the Circular Road as an alternative route during flooding of the N4. The green site was noted as being an advantage to tourism and many objectors claimed a successful Lidl planning application could have a possible negative effect on the potential to lure a multinational businesses into the old offices of MBNA.

Others mentioned health and safety issues for students from Carrick Community School who need to cross several lanes of traffic at that area.

However some readers took to Facebook to give out about the decision and raise concern about jobs being lost, or Lidl moving out of the area. Others said the move would have made shopping prices more competitive.