Good news for Leitrim breweries and distillers

A new amendment to the intoxicating liquor is good news for Leitrim breweries and distilleries such as Carrig Brewing Co and The Shed Distillery, home of the Drumshanbo Gunpoweder Irish Gin.

The new amendment will allow people who tour or visit the brewery/ distillery to purchase intoxicating liquor from 10am - 6pm.

The Government has today decided to progress the Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Bill 2016, by approving the drafting of a series of amendments to this Private Members Bill.

The Bill provides for the automatic grant by the Revenue Commissioners of a licence authorising the sale of intoxicating liquor produced on the premises to visitors at craft breweries and distilleries. Such sales can only take place between 10am and 6pm daily.

Operators of craft breweries and distilleries will have to apply to the court for a certificate before a licence can be granted by the Revenue Commissioners. The amendments will confine the sale of intoxicating liquor to visitors who have participated in and completed a tour of the premises concerned.