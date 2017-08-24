Could you be Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur?

If you are aged between 18 and 35 and either have a business idea or have already started a business, enter Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur (#IBYE) today for your chance to win a share of the €50,000 county investment fund through your Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

It’s free to enter and there are also hundreds of places on Business Bootcamps to be won. Last year, more than 180 young entrepreneurs won investment funding of between €3,000 and €15,000 each for their business through #IBYE.

Apply online here before the closing date – Friday, September 29, 2017.

In last years #IBYE Competition, Michelle Fanning from Assorted Fitness in Ballinamore won in the Best Established Category. In this video, Michelle talks about the benefits of entering the competition.