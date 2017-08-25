Warning issued over new phishing scam targeting businesses

People are being advised to be vigilant for a new phishing scam which claims to be seeking payment for outstanding invoices.

Detectives from PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre have issued an alert about this scam in recent days and there have been reports that some businesses are now receiving similar scam emails here the Republic.

The scam takes the form of an email asking people for the payment of an outstanding invoice. The emails concerned are designed to appear as though they have come from a contact the recipient may know and will contain a subject heading similar to ‘Invoice number 57685’.

The emails contain a link to view the fake invoice, but this leads to a document designed to download malware. The malware steals the users credentials and also harvests the victim’s email contact book before spreading itself to these addresses.

Businesses who receive any suspect email are advised:

• Do not click or open unfamiliar links in emails or on websites.

• Check the legitimacy of any email received.

• Use two factor authentication for processing payments.

• Ensure you have up-to-date anti-virus software and perform regular scans, including scans for malware.

• If you have clicked or activated the link you should seek professional advice from a reputable company.