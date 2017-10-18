View the new and stunning Castle Tower Suite at Kilronan

Ireland is a country famous for its incredible castles and Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa is one of its finest examples of the vision, splendour and elegance of the era when these homes graced our lush green landscape.

This magnificent Gothic Castle is unique in that its history can be traced right back through the royal family who resided there. For more than 300 years, this 50-acre estate remained in the Tenison family, before falling into disrepair in their absence. In 2006, it was lovingly brought back to life by passionate Irish father and son, Alan and Albert Hanly. They endeavoured to restore it to its former glory by maintaining the homely feel and medieval soul but with a modern touch of luxury, technology and the best food that the surrounding lands still produce.

Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa now has 85 superbly appointed bedrooms with luxurious and decadent furnishings capturing the original ambiance of the castle from Classic King rooms to Family rooms and for that extra special occasion you can upgrade into a Lake View room or a for poster Authentic Castle Suite.

The latest addition to the rooms at Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa is the luxurious Castle Tower Suite which is quite simply the crème de la crème of rooms at the castle. On the top floor of the castle, inside its iconic central tower and situated over two floors, lies a magnificent suite, the stuff of which dreams are made.

From the vintage furniture to the stunning skylight, the downstairs living room you are greeted by is tastefully decked out with a mix of the old and the new. Antique touches sit side by side with modern technology, in a space you’ll spend most of your time relaxing in.

Then, when it comes to retiring upstairs, your beautiful bedroom gives you breathtaking panoramic views of the beautiful estate from the comfort of your majestic four-poster bed. And to top it all off, you can relax in your own Jacuzzi in your large en-suite bathroom complete with his and hers sinks, separate shower, comfortable bathrobes and slippers and even your own selection of award-winning Elemis amenities.



Open now, the all-new Tower Suite comes complete with temperature-controlled air-conditioning, a wide-screen HD television and your own intimate dining area with Nespresso™ coffee machine and complimentary still and sparkling water

The discreet service and luxurious furnishings of the Douglas Hyde Restaurant offer a perfect setting in which to enjoy the traditional art of elegant dining accompanied with wines that have been carefully selected from vineyards across France, Italy, Spain and the New World. Executive Head Chef David Porter & his team delight culinary sensations with mouth-watering ala carte and table d'hôte seasonal menus.

The Drawing Room is the main reception room and is worthy of its name. It features a bay window with uninterrupted views of Lough Meelagh and is a wonderful area in which to relax by the enormous Inglenook fireplace, itself a renowned architectural feature of the Castle. An extensive and delicious bar food menu is available daily in addition to the traditional Afternoon Tea which includes a selection of delicacies baked in our kitchen.

The World Class Spa & Thermal Suite creates an oasis of calm for you to relax and unwind in with luxurious individual treatments & retreats carried out by our highly qualified therapists. The Leisure Club features facilities such as 18m Pool, Sauna, Steam Room & Jacuzzi as well as gym and fitness studio.

The commitment at Kilronan Castle is to provide the highest level of luxury, comfort and service. You will enjoy old world elegance with modern day comforts. One step inside Kilronan Castle and you are at home.

With a warm and friendly atmosphere the staff will see to your every need, everything has been designed with your desires in mind – Call 07196 18000, email enquiries@kilronancastle.ie or visit www.kilronancastle.ie