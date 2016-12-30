Cavan dealership named Toyota Dealer of the Year

Toyota Dealers from across Ireland gathered in Dublin on Wednesday night for the annual Toyota Dealer of the Year Awards with Co Cavan based dealership, Erne Motor Works scooping the top prize.

The Awards take place annually to recognise the excellence achieved by Toyota Dealers and their staff who work tirelessly to ensure the success of the Toyota brand both locally and nationally.

Seven Awards were presented on the night to six outstanding Toyota dealers for their achievements in sales and aftersales across a variety of categories.

The top prize, Toyota Dealer of the Year 2016 was presented to the Dealer who achieved the best overall performance across a wide range of metrics within sales and after sales. This year, it was awarded to Erne Motor Works, Co. Cavan. In addition to the accolade, Erne Motor Works received a cheque for €5,000, which will be used to reward the staff for their excellent achievement.

The 2016 winners are as follows: Erne Motor Works, Cavan (Toyota Dealer of the Year 2016); Toyota Long Mile, Dublin (Highest New Vehicle Sales in 2016); Carroll & Kinsella Blackrock, Dublin (Hybrid Retailer of the Year 2016); Toyota Long Mile, Dublin (Sales Dealer of the Year 2016); Tadg Riordan Motors Ashbourne, Meath (Part Sales Performer 2016); Kellys Sales & Service Mountcharles, Donegal (Accessory Sales Performer 2016 (Part Sales Performer 2016); Hugh Boggan Motors, Wexford (After Sales Performer of the Year 2016).

Steve Tormey, Managing Director, Toyota Ireland commented: “The annual Toyota Dealer of the Year Awards recognises excellence in sales, after sales and customer satisfaction. We are extremely proud of the Toyota Dealer network in Ireland and I would like to extend my congratulations to all of the 2016 Award winners”.