FREE programme for creative people

Creative Connections is a regional development programme for the creative sector in Counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Cavan.



Creative people are invited to take part in a specially designed training programme focusing on product development, branding and marketing. The course will look at the online and offline marketplace, explore collaborative marketing/selling opportunities and possibilities. The event can assess what your professional development needs are.



This is a FREE programme developed under the umbrella of the local enterprise offices in the region. Delivered by the Leitrim Design House, the programme will both investigate the challenges and needs of the creative sector in the region and provide business and product development training for the craft, art and design sector.



It is open to all makers, designers and artists based in Counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Cavan.

Creative Connections will be delivered by the Leitrim Design House in association with Eddie Shanahan who is renowned for his expertise in business, brand and new product development for the fashion, craft and homewares industries.



Training will take place on March 7 & 21 and April 4 & 21. The venue is the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon from 10.30am-4.30pm.



To launch the programme, LDH would like to invite all makers, designers and artists to a creative sector meeting in the Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning February 21 at 10.30am to 1pm.

To register for the programme please email info@leitrimdesignhouse.ie