No cash flowing in Ballinamore

Ballinamore is hosting the County Leitrim Fleadh this weekend and while the music, dance and craic is flowing, cash is not.

The AIB ATM on the Main Street is out of service and visitors and locals are complaining about the issues.

The town has enjoyed a large number of families and music lovers emerging on the town this weekend. People rely on the ATM machine and are disappointed it is out of service for this important weekend event.

Cllr. John McCartin‏, one of the organisers took to twitter to voice his opinion, "@AIBIreland the only ATM in Ballinamore out of service bank holiday weekend. Town hosting the Leitrim Fleadh. Not good."

