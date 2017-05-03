AIB apologise for offline ATM at Leitrim Fleadh in Ballinamore

AIB have apologised to customers who were unable to access funds through their ATM in Ballinamore at the weekend.

Ballinamore hosted the Leitrim County Fleadh over the Bank Holiday weekend and businesses and customers were very disappointed when the AIB ATM was out of service on the Main Street.

AIB told the Leitrim Observer, "Due to an isolated technical incident, the AIB Ballinamore ATM was offline for a period between late Saturday afternoon until Sunday lunchtime. The issue was prioritised and remedied as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."