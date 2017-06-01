Just five of these Co Leitrim riverside properties available

This stunning riverside development of quality detached family homes is ideally located just on the edge of the County town.

Glas na hAbhainn, Carrick-on-Shannon has a pastoral setting with cattle grazing in adjoining fields, yet within two minutes owners have access to Aldi, Tesco, Rosebank Retail Park, Esquires, Aura Leisure and swimming pool, playing fields and schools together with all of the other amenities Carrick-on-Shannon has to offer.

This development offers a variety of house styles and accommodation with 21 detached homes already sold and occupied in this low density scheme.

There are just five houses now remaining including a superb five-bedroom Showhouse.

The stunning Glas na hAbhainn offers home buyers;

· An established, premier residential address.

· Exacting standards and craftsmanship.

· All houses have circa. 950 sq. ft. of useable roof space, which is floored and fitted with Velux roof lights.

· Prices from €284,000

No. 28 Glas na hAbhainn

For more details on these high quality homes please call Farrell Property Group on 071 96 20976.

You can also call Liam Farrell directly on 087 2727989 for more information.