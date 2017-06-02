Fabulous views from this Mohill property

The Rectory House, Town View, Mohill is a lovely property boasting views over the town and countryside.

It comes to the market through Abbey Property Sales. The property is situated on a circa 1 acre mature site overlooking the town of Mohill.

The Rectory House comes to the market in good condition and has an entrance hall and hallway, with a large, bright room (18' 8 x 13' 1) to the front of the property with open fire place. The living room is also generously sized (16' 9 x 12' 1) and is located to the rear of the property. It too boasts an open fireplace.

The ample kitchen/dining room, (18' 6 x 12' 4) has a newly fitted kitchen and solid fuel range for dual heating. Nearby is a separate toilet.

Bedroom 1 is a large room (14' 3 x 11' 5) with wash hand basin and fitted wardrobe while bedroom 2, (12' 7 x 12' 3) would be suitable as a bedroom or office. It also features fitted unit.

Bedroom 3 (12' 3 x 8' 1) is another bright room with a wash hand basin and fitted wardrobe while bedroom 4 (10' 3 x 11' 1) is also similarly fitted out. The final bedroom is still a good size at (11' 9 x 9' 6).

The family bathroom features a bath and separate show and there is also a utility room included in the property.

There is a large garage (17' 4 x 12' 2) to the rear of the home with access from utility room.The property also boasts dual heating with oil and a solid fuel range. Viewing of this fine property is highly recommended.

It is offered for sale at €150,000.

Call Gerry at Abbey Property Sales for further information on 086 8066701.