IDA visit Leitrim just once this year

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy says the latest county IDA information debunks the Government’s claim that it is spreading FDI jobs to all counties in a balanced fashion.

"There was only one IDA site visit in County Leitrim in the first quarter of 2017," explains Deputy Murphy. Roscommon had one visit, Sligo two and Longfod non in the same time frame.

“FDI acts as a significant engine in the Irish economy by providing highly skilled jobs and additional indirect employment to local indigenous businesses.

“Failing to spread FDI across the regions is the legacy of Fine Gael’s time in government. Their concern has been, and continues to be, the counties in and around the capital.

“A two-tier recovery is going nowhere fast!. To change this will require a Minister who understands the needs of rural communities, and to date, Minister Mitchell O’Connor seems oblivious to those concerns,” concluded Murphy.