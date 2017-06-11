Plans to re-open Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey

There seems to be plans to reopen the old Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey.



James Kiernan from Blackrock, Co Dublin has an application before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court in July to apply for a seven day publican’s licence to sell intoxicating liquor at the well know hotel.



The hotel was bought for €400,000 at an auction in 2012. The 39 bedroom hotel was once a landmark on the River Shannon. It was liquidated in 2011 and around 20 staff lost their jobs.



The hotel was popular among country music fans as it held a number of dances before other venues caught onto the country trend.