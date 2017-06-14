Over 90 businesses attend Manorhamilton Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Expo

The Bee Park Community Centre was packed to capacity for Friday evening and Saturday morning's Bank of Ireland and Manorhamilton Enterprise Forum highly successful Enterprise Town promotion Expo event with over 90 local business and community groups present.



The ‘Enterprise Town’ initiative is organised by the Bank in partnership with the local community. The schedule over the weekend included a Business, Sports and Community Expo and provided a jam packed schedule for people of all ages and interests.



Deputy Marian Harkin MEP opened the proceedings on Friday with an inspirational speech on how communities need to work together and support each other.

While on Saturday, special guest Mickey Harte added huge energy to the proceedings. Kids from local GAA clubs Glencar / Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels held a GAA blitz with Mickey presenting them with certificates after their games.

He gave a rousing speech about looking out for each other and supporting each other on a team. Afterwards he met with local coaches and gave a master class on motivating their teams.



Other highlights included children from four locals schools - Diffreen NS, Gaelscoil Chluainin, Largy NS and Masterson NS – being presented with certificates following completion of their Bizworld ‘Dragon’s Den’ programme.

There was a fantastic fashion show, showcasing styles and trends past and present, hosted by Francis Boylan and featuring Manor Boutique and Killasnett Co-op. Entertainment was provided by Ben and Maurice Lennon, the Manorhamilton Gospel Choir, the 40TH Manorhamilton Girls Brigade, McLoughlin School of Dancing and Julian Cassels.

Over the course of the two day Enterprise Town event there were informative discussions on suicide awareness, safety in the home and staying safe online.



Rita Rouse from Bank of Ireland was delighted to present a cheque for €1,000 to Manorhamilton Christmas lights, supported by Give Together, the Bank’s charity and community initiative.

Speaking as the event concluded Rita Rouse said, “This initiative aims to promote enterprise and drive business momentum for local businesses and the wider sports and social community in Manorhamilton by connecting with the communities in these areas to showcase what the area has to offer.



“ It has been an amazing two days that won’t be forgotten by the community in Manorhamilton for a long time to come!”