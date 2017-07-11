Council to to put more signage in placed to help increase privacy for those visiting the Housing Section

Leitrim County Council will put in place additional signage in a bid to improve privacy for members of the public visiting the Housing Section.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire told the recent Council meeting she felt the current set up meant that "any conversation is very public and hence uncomfortable" for those attending the Housing Section in Leitrim County Council's main office.

"The design of the public space is not client friendly. Can we improve the space or offer an alternative client/staff meeting space?" she asked.

Director of Services, Housing and Community, Corporate Services, Cultural and Emergency Services, Mary Quinn noted the existing housing counter is an enclosed space "with a level of privacy that allows for general housing counter queries and discussions".

"Additional customers who arrive when an existing customer is being dealt with are asked to wait in the seated waiting area which is outside of the counter area. Customers who have matters of greater detail or where a more prolonged discussion is required are offered an appointment in a private meeting room with the staff concerned either at that time if appropriate or at an alternate time when a meeting room is available."

However it was noted that some who came to the the section were not aware they should wait outside in the seated office area until the person in front of them was dealt with. The Cathaoirleach put forward a proposal to put more signage in place to highlight the waiting area. This was supported by Cllr Justin Warnock and seconded by Cllr Des Guckian.

The Council will now put in place additional signage to help direct people to wait in this seated area.

The Director of Service went on to note: "The new housing counter in the proposed office extension will have a dedicated private meeting room immediately beside the housing counter area for such situations which will greatly assist the presentation and arrangements at the housing counter."