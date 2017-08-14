App to help Leaving Cert students calculate their points

A new app will allow Leaving Certificate students to quickly and easily calculate their points when they receive their exam results and is available now through iTunes for both iPhone and iPad.

NUI Galway has relaunched its iPoints app, addressing the new Common Points Scale, which is now in effect for all Leaving Certificate students.

The NUI Galway iPoints app is available for all iPhone and iPad users on the iTunes store now www.tinyurl.com/ NUIGalwayApp

The app calculates the number of points attained in each subject, in line with the revised Common Points Scale, and indicates the total. The app calculates 25 additional points to be added for Higher Maths if relevant, and allows for Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP) scores to be included.

The app also gives students the option to share their results by text message, or through social media channels, such as Facebook and Twitter, if they wish.

Commenting on the app, Stephen O’Dea, Admissions Officer at NUI Galway said: “Unlike the old Leaving Certificate points, the new Common Points Scale is designed to minimise the impact of random points’ allocation as fewer individuals will end up with the same score. This has been achieved by using a non-linear scale. The downside of this of course is the points awarded for individual grades are slightly less memorable than before. As it’s the first year of operation, many will be unfamiliar with the new scale so the iPoints app will offer Leaving Certificate students an easy way to quickly calculate their total score.”