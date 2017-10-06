Video | Watch 'Rocky' going through his final preparations for The OsKaRs

After months of hard work, planning and preparation the waiting is nearly over as St Mary's Kiltoghert are preparing for a weekend to remember with the staging of The OsKaRs.

Club members have been busily working behind the scenes for the last few months to organise this movie extravaganza which will take place at a gala function in The Landmark Central tomorrow, Saturday, October 7.

Scenes from seven popular movies and tv programmes have been chosen and all seven will be screened for the very first time on OsKaRs Night on October 7.

In no particular order the seven scenes have been selected from - Rocky; Bridesmaids; The Field; The Snapper; Forrest Gump; Father Ted and Fawlty Towers.