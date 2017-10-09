Sad passing of well known Leitrim nun

The county town of Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding area was deeply saddened today to learn of the sad passing of Sr Eva Horkan of the Marist Convent.

A hugely popular woman and member of the Marist Order Sr Eva was well known to many in the area especially those who came to know her through St Patrick's Hospital in the town.

A native of Charlestown, Co. Mayo she passed away today, Monday, October 9 at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

She was predeceased by by her brother Collie and niece Colette.

She is survived by her brother Martin, niece and nephews, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours, colleagues from the HSE, St. Patrick's Hospital and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains will be reposing at the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow, Tuesday. from 3pm - 7pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Marist Convent private on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only.

If desired, donations in Sr. Eva's memory can be made to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

May she rest in peace.