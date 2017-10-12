Ensuring fewer lives are lost through suicide in Leitrim

Connecting for Life Sligo and Leitrim is being launched in Carrick-on-Shannon next Tuesday evening, October 17. This local action plan is based on the same vision, goals, objectives and measurable outcomes as outlined in Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide 2015 – 2020.

Connecting for Life sets out a vision where fewer lives are lost through suicide, and where communities and individuals are empowered to improve their mental health and well being.

The development of the plan was led by HSE Mental Health Services. A steering group and two further working groups were established bringing together statutory, community and voluntary services to develop this local plan. The community were consulted through a variety of methods including public meetings, focus groups, facilitated workshops and postcard and online survey submissions. The broad selection of mechanisms employed to engage with the general public and with specific target groups led to over 880 persons participating in the process representing a wide cross-section of the community.

Jim Daly, TD, Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health will launch Connecting for Life Sligo and LeitrimThe launch event will take place from 7pm – 9pm at the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon and this event is open to all.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Belinda Taylor by email:belinda.taylor@hse.ie or telephone: (071) 9135061. Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

For more information on Connecting for Life Sligo and Leitrim and to access the full document from Wednesday, October 18 , go to www. connectingforlifesligoleitrim. ie

If you, or someone you know needs support, you can find information on www.yourmentalhealth.ie or Free call Samaritans on 116 123 for a listening ear.