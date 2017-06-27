Leading disability rights campaigner to be remembered at Co Leitrim event this Saturday

The annual Carrigallen 10K Run takes place this Saturday July 1 in aid of Muscular Dystrophy Ireland (MDI).

This year, the 10k Run will also serve as a memorial event for Disability Rights Campaigner Martin Naughton, who passed away in October 2016. Mr , a member and former Chairperson of MDI, was a leading advocate for over 40 years on issues such as independent living and direct provision payments for people with disabilities.

Participants of all ages are invited to walk, jog and run the course that takes them around the scenic parish of Carrigallen. Entry to the event costs €10, and all proceeds will go towards MDI services that support people affected by Muscular Dystrophy and other muscle wasting conditions.

Now in its 5th year, the Carrigallen has previously celebrated themes including The 4th of July, and Mardi Gras, and will this year celebrate Canada Day. Sharing the July 1 date, Canada Day commemorates the founding of the current day country and will add extra interest and enjoyment for participants on the day.

Organised by local couple, and MDI members, Vincent and Katherine Lyons, the event has enjoyed great success over the past number of years and crucial to this has been the support it has receive from the Carrigallen Community.

"As members of MDI, we’re so happy to be able to organize the Carrigallen 10km Race and to help raise awareness and funds for the organisation. We want to thank everyone who helped to make today such a success – the participants, the sponsors and the volunteers – it couldn’t happen without everyone working together.”

Richard Lodge, Chief Executive of Muscular Dystrophy Ireland, has spoken of his appreciation for the event and the support received from the people of Carrigallen.

"The Carrigallen Race has become a permanent fixture in MDI’s calendar of events and we look forward to it every year. MDI is a national organisation that endeavors to support our members across the country in any way that we can. To do this we are reliant on contributions and fundraising activities to sustain our respite care and research programmes, and many of those activities are organized by our members themselves along with their family and friends.

We are very grateful to the Lyons family and the community of Carrigallen for their continued support and it’s a great testament to all of their efforts that the event has grown in stature each year and with more and more success.”

Special Thanks to Caulfield Glass, Lily O’Briens Chocolatier, Fyffes Bananas, Coca-Cola, and the local businesses in Carrigallen for supporting this event.