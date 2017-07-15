Lots of fun for the whole family at Keeldra Lake

Keeping everyone entertained during the summer school break can be next to impossible but there is lots of fun to be had by everyone at Keeldra Lake Amenity near Cloone, Co Leitrim this Sunday, July 16.



The Family Fun Day starts at 2pm and runs through to 5pm and includes a BBQ, kayaking and, of course, swimming!

Funds raised will go towards essential upgrade works at the facility. Planned works include resurfacing of the existing pier, upgrades to the toilet and changing facilities and the installation of showers, the addition of extended car parking facilities and installation of picnic tables as well as replacement of the roadside fence and landscaping.



This mammoth project is the first major upgrade of the facilities and there has been no fundraising for the area since the dressing rooms were built in the 1980s!

While the work has qualified for partial CLAR financing, a lot of fundraising has to be done so local volunteers are working to help ensure this fabulous amenity is available for use for many years to come.

Your chance to win!

With swimming lessons currently underway at Keeldra Lake students are asked to take up one of the sponsorship cards. Lines are for sale for €2 a line, 20 per card and every line bought will help to benefit future

As an added incentive sellers who fill a card are being put into a special draw which will be held on the Family Fun Day, July 16.



l 1st prize €50 Elverys Voucher

l 2nd prize €30 Smyths Toys Voucher

l 3rd prize Family Pass to Carrick Cineplex

l 4th Prize Family Pass to Carrick Cineplex



So as not to leave anyone out, all sellers, regardless of how much is sold, will also be entered into a draw being held on Thursday, July 13.

There will be five prizes of a free Kayak trip on Sunday, July 16 at the family fun day up for grabs. Please support this worthy cause.