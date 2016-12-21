So I'm not quite sure about boxty.....

December 21, 2016 10.30am

Just four days to Christmas everyone, FOUR DAYS! And I haven't gotten started on the second check of the naughty/nice list, Santa will put me on the naughty list at this rate!

Although in fairness, everyone in Co Leitrim seems to be very, very nice although I still can't understand the attraction of boxty. It's potato....in a pancake....potato, where is the chocolate, the candy canes and syrup?

I have been travelling the length and breadth of the county and will be posting my town and village challenge on-line over Christmas - I set myself the goal of visiting every town and village in the county and I think I have photos of me in every single one!

Keep your eyes on our Facebook page as we will be running another Where's Eddie competition before the 25th.

I have also planned some surprises and prizes for the Christmas Craic section of the paper over the festive break - keep checking in to see what you can win!

x Eddie the Elf

p.s. if you think you have the ultimate boxty recipe which will convert me, send it on through eddie.elf@leitrimobserver.ie and I will give it a go. You might even win a prize!