Keep track of Santa as he heads to Co Leitrim!

Santa is just about set to leave the North Pole and make all those deliveries for Christmas Day!

So that all the little boys and girls in Co Leitrim can keep an eye on how close Santa is to Ireland the Leitrim Observer are providing a link to Santa's special tracker.

You can now get your own elf updates on where Santa is and how long until he arrives to Ireland.

Don't forget to leave out those sweet treats and bottle of beer or a glass of milk for Santa - this delivering presents is pretty thirsty work. Also don't forget to leave out a few carrots for the reindeer - pulling a sleigh loaded with presents is really hard going.

To see where Santa is just click here.