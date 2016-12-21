Leitrim Deaths - December 21, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Peacefully. Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Rosaleen, sons Cathal and David, daughters Mary, Paula, Dympna and Emer, sons-in-law, Martin, Brian, Derek and Duncan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren, sister Chris, Worthingtan, England, brother-in-law Les and all his extended family. Removal today, Wednesday, December 21, to St Patrick's Church, Gowel arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12pm. Burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.





Francis McMorrow - Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred on Monday, 19 December, 2016, of Francis McMorrow, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cartronbeg, Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat (Cartronbeg), Michael (Castlebar), sisters Mary McGushin (Mohill) and Pauline (Cartronbeg), sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal this morning, Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Tarmon arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or Seamus Gallagher, Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. House private, please, on morning of funeral.

Hugh Farrell - Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

Hugh Farrell, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford / Gorey, Co. Wexford peacefully at his residence on Sunday, December 18, 2016. Beloved husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons, Stephen and Simon, his mother Babby, brother Tommy, sister Mary, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Wednesday arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 11 o'clock for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday, please.

Mary O'Flaherty - Lanesboro, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford) Lehery, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, on Monday, December 19, 2016 peacefully surrounded by her family in St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late P.J., predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbronny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Frank Lynch - Cavan Town / Annaduff, Co. Leitrim

Frank Lynch, Retired Garda, Curragho, Cavan and formerly Gortinea, Annaduff, Co Leitrim on Sunday, December 18 suddenly at his home. Beloved husband of Marie and devoted father of Orlagh, loving son of Marion and dear brother of Cathal, Michael, Eunan and Colman. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brothers, mother-in-law Peggy Logan (Main St., Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday morning at 11am in Catherdal of SS Patrick & Felim, Cavan. Interment afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Jim Joe Sorohan - Arva, Co. Cavan / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Rev. Fr. Jim Joe Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan and Drumlish, Co. Longford, on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s, Drumlish today, Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial in the local cemetery.

Mary Ann Earley - Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Mary Ann Early (nee Collum), Adelaide, Australia and formerly Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim died on December 7 in Adelaide. Predeceased by her daughter Helen, deeply regretted by her children John, Peter, Caroline, James and Matthew, brother Peter, sister Kathleen Cannon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, today, Wednesday, December 21 at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.