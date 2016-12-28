Leitrim deaths - December 28, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Saturday 24th December 2016. (Suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening 29th from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.

John O'Rourke, Corratubber, Dowra, Co Cavan

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, today, Wednesday for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Sligo

John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, December 26, 2016. (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Medical 3 Ward, Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Nora (nee McCoy) and cherished father of Seamus, Damian, Niall, Eugene, Annalyn (Walsh), Kenneth, Genevieve (Ward), Emer (Gordon) and Noelle (Murphy). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sister Josephine Barry, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Cloonboney today, Wednesday, December 28, from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Co Galway and Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at the Galway Hospice, Eileen, loving wife of John, adored mother of Sean, Louise, Michelle, Ciaran and Alan, beloved grandmother of Shane, Niall, Darragh, Laura, Ciara, Bethany, Sarah Louise and Adam, treasured sister of Brigid, Thomas, Michael, Rita, Sheila and the late Mary, Lil and Anne. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway today, Wednesday, December 28 from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Columba's Church, Castlegar. Funeral after 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 29 to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Laura McLoughlin, 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Laura McLoughlin (aged 22 years), 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital, Galway. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Gerry and Pauline, brother Gavin, sisters Sinead, Lisa and Tracey, nephew Riaghan, boyfriend Keilan, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends. Removal today, Wednesday, to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning at Arus Carolan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Galway c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Richard Wilson, 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Richard Wilson 27 Cuinalainn, Carrigallen and formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Monday, December 26. (Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Richard will be very sadly missed by his sisters Pearl Sheridan, Drumrush, Belturbet, Sylvia Mayne, Kilconny, Belturbet, Mabel Thompson, Convoy, Donegal, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, relatives and friends. Resting at the home of his sister and brother-in-law Sylvia and James Mayne, Kilconny, Belturbet. Funeral Service in Carrigallen Parish Church today, Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clive Magee or any family member. House private on Wednesday please.

George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

George Hunt, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Sunday, December 25 (peacefully) at Shannon Lodge, Nursing Home, Rooskey. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Domnick, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother Albert, brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Albert Caslin, The Boreen, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife Vera and family David, Sinead, Dermot, Aoife and Siobhan. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Helena and Samuel, brother Kieran, sister Annette, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives - especially Orlaith, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Wednesday, December 28, to the Parish Church, Strokestown to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice.

Margaret Kane (née Prior), Kilcony Street, Belturbet, Co Cavan and Mayo

Late of Mullaghmore, Bawnboy in the wonderful care of the Castlemanor Nursing Home Staff. Predeceased by her husband Norman. Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Plunkett (Bawnboy), brother Cathal (Crossmolina, Co. Mayo), sister in law Carmel, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass today, Wednesday, in St. Mary's Church, Staghall, Belturbet at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Annagh Parish Church, Churchyard, Belturbet. Family flowers only please. Donations to Caslemanor Residents Comfort Fund c/o Mark Lawlor Undertaker.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years, Friday, December 23 suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Catherine. Devoted sister to Declan and David. Sadly missed by Mickey Clerkin and Ann Condon, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, her many friends as well as her cherished friends and the staff at St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 9pm and today, Wednesday, from 1pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday for funeral mass at 1pm followed by internment to the New Graveyard, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Pauric Murray, Snugborough, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Suddenly at his residence. Brother of the late John, Knocklyon, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving Brothers Michael (Ballyconnell) Seamus (Sandyford, Dublin) and Brendan (Drumcree, Meath), Sisters Mariette Rogers (Kilbride, Meath) Helene McManus (Kilcock, Kildare) and Anne McGoldrick (Ballyconnell), aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell today, Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Olive Conlon (née Padden), Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Olive Conlon nee Padden of Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Village died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital on December. Loving wife of the late Sean Conlon,Olive will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa,son Shane, sisters Philomena (Phil) Lavin,Patsy Lynch (RIP), brothers Tommy and Pauric Padden, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Patrick's Church at 12 noon today, Wednesday, December 28. Burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. House is private this morning.

Delia Flanagan, Doogra, Keadue, Co Roscommon

Formerly Rover, Ballyfarnon, wife of the late John Paddy. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Maureen and her family, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial today, Wednesday (December 28) at 11.30pm, Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to" Guide Dogs for the Blind".