Leitrim deaths - December 29, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, December 27. Funeral arrangements later.

JJ Doherty, (Hynes Family residence, Lakyle), Whitegate, Co Clare and Rooskey, Co Roscommon

JJ, Whitegate, Co Clare in the care of the Hynes family and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, December 27, peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and especially Teresa Hynes and her family Declan, Adrian, Padraig and Yvonne. Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Whitegate today, Thursday evening, December 29, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Flannan's Church, Whitegate. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 am in Whitegate with burial in Scramogue Cemetery, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, arriving at 2pm approx. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Thursday (29th December) from 2pm - 10pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (31st December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired to Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.

Jimmy Ryan, Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in his 98th year. Removal today, Thursday morning at 10am to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.

Peter McDermott, Cloonartbeg, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved brother of Julia (Roscommon) and Nancy (Tulsk). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, December 29 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 30 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Benny Beirne, Caldra Cross, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family Irene, Adrian, Monica and Olga, sisters Mary Ellen and Martha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Tracy, sons-in-law Andrew, Ian and Tom, much loved grandchildren Joseph, Ciara, Clodagh, Gareth, Colm, Rachel, Karen and Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Thursday from 2pm to 6pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Palliative Care Team c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Saturday, December 24. (Suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.

John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Sligo

John Beirne, Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, December 26, 2016. (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Medical 3 Ward, Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Nora (nee McCoy) and cherished father of Seamus, Damian, Niall, Eugene, Annalyn (Walsh), Kenneth, Genevieve (Ward), Emer (Gordon) and Noelle (Murphy). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, sister Josephine Barry, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Brennan (née McGarry), Bruckey, Castlegar, Co Galway and Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at the Galway Hospice, Eileen, loving wife of John, adored mother of Sean, Louise, Michelle, Ciaran and Alan, beloved grandmother of Shane, Niall, Darragh, Laura, Ciara, Bethany, Sarah Louise and Adam, treasured sister of Brigid, Thomas, Michael, Rita, Sheila and the late Mary, Lil and Anne. Sadly missed by her husband and children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Castlegar today, Thursday, December 29 to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Lorraine Lynch, Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lorraine Lynch of Creenagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim aged 18 years, Friday, December 23 suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Catherine. Devoted sister to Declan and David. Sadly missed by Mickey Clerkin and Ann Condon, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, her many friends as well as her cherished friends and the staff at St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo today for funeral mass at 1pm followed by internment to the New Graveyard, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Ciaran's Services, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.