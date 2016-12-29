Leitrim deaths - December 29, 2016 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Hunt, Lisadorn, Elphin, Co Roscommon



At Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, sons Kevin, David, Adrian, Gerard and Trevor, daughters Tara, Nicola and Amanda, daughters-in-law Fiona, Martina, Veronica, Siobhan and Kevin's partner Siobhan, son-in-law, John and Tara's fiancee Gary, his adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday, December 30 from 12 noon. Removal on Saturday morning to Aughrim Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, December 27. Funeral arrangements later.

JJ Doherty, (Hynes Family residence, Lakyle), Whitegate, Co Clare and Rooskey, Co Roscommon

JJ, Whitegate, Co Clare in the care of the Hynes family and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, December 27, peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and especially Teresa Hynes and her family Declan, Adrian, Padraig and Yvonne. Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Whitegate today, Thursday evening, December 29, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Flannan's Church, Whitegate. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 am in Whitegate with burial in Scramogue Cemetery, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, arriving at 2pm approx. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Thursday (29th December) from 2pm - 10pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (31st December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired to Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.

Peter McDermott, Cloonartbeg, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved brother of Julia (Roscommon) and Nancy (Tulsk). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, December 29 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 30 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Benny Beirne, Caldra Cross, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family Irene, Adrian, Monica and Olga, sisters Mary Ellen and Martha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Tracy, sons-in-law Andrew, Ian and Tom, much loved grandchildren Joseph, Ciara, Clodagh, Gareth, Colm, Rachel, Karen and Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Thursday from 2pm to 6pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Palliative Care Team c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Saturday, December 24. (Suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.