Leitrim deaths - December 30, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim



Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday December 27, 2016,, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Mel, Peter and Chris, sisters Nellie (U.S.A), Marcella and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Reynold's, Drumhanny, Mohill on Saturday, December 31 from 11 am to 8pm. Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Sunday morning, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family time from 8pm on Saturday evening. Family flowers only please. No mass cards please. Donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards, if desired, to Loughlin Og Burns Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Robert John Scott, Arva, Co Cavan and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Scott, late of Arva, Co. Cavan and Riversdale, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, December 28, 2016, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Robert John, beloved brother of the late Violet (Thomas), lovingly remembered by his brother Basil, sisters Joy, Fay, Maud, Mignome and Joan. Sadly missed by friends and staff at Esker Lodge where he resided happily for the past three years. Funeral service in Arva Church of Ireland at 2pm today, Friday, December 30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.

John Hunt, Lisadorn, Elphin, Co Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, sons Kevin, David, Adrian, Gerard and Trevor, daughters Tara, Nicola and Amanda, daughters-in-law Fiona, Martina, Veronica, Siobhan and Kevin's partner Siobhan, son-in-law, John and Tara's fiancee Gary, his adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday, December 30 from 12 noon. Removal on Saturday morning to Aughrim Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

JJ Doherty, (Hynes Family residence, Lakyle), Whitegate, Co Clare and Rooskey, Co Roscommon

JJ, Whitegate, Co Clare in the care of the Hynes family and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, December 27, peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and especially Teresa Hynes and her family Declan, Adrian, Padraig and Yvonne. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 10am in St Flannan's Church, Whitegate with burial in Scramogue Cemetery, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, arriving at 2pm approx. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (31st December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired to Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.

Peter McDermott, Cloonartbeg, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved brother of Julia (Roscommon) and Nancy (Tulsk). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass at Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma today Friday, December 30 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Benny Beirne, Caldra Cross, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family Irene, Adrian, Monica and Olga, sisters Mary Ellen and Martha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Tracy, sons-in-law Andrew, Ian and Tom, much loved grandchildren Joseph, Ciara, Clodagh, Gareth, Colm, Rachel, Karen and Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Elphin today, Friday, December 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Palliative Care Team c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Eddie Branagan, Summerhaven, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Foxhill, Dublin. Saturday, December 24. (Suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Ben, Mia and Roy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon. Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Friday, December 30 at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. No flowers please.