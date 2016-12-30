Leitrim deaths - December 30, 2016 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy O'Malley, Boher Bui, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and Ballycroy, Co Mayo



December 29, 2016 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Paddy. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Aideen, son James, daughters Kathy, Grace and Geri, sister Mary, grandchildren Richard, Nicholas, Claire and Edel, great-grandchildren Caolan and Harvey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Paddy will repose at The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Saturday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm followed by removal to St. Nathy's Cathedral arriving at 4pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent De Paul Society. c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.





Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday December 27, 2016,, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Mel, Peter and Chris, sisters Nellie (U.S.A), Marcella and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Reynold's, Drumhanny, Mohill on Saturday, December 31 from 11 am to 8pm. Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Sunday morning, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family time from 8pm on Saturday evening. Family flowers only please. No mass cards please. Donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards, if desired, to Loughlin Og Burns Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

John Hunt, Lisadorn, Elphin, Co Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, sons Kevin, David, Adrian, Gerard and Trevor, daughters Tara, Nicola and Amanda, daughters-in-law Fiona, Martina, Veronica, Siobhan and Kevin's partner Siobhan, son-in-law, John and Tara's fiancee Gary, his adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday, December 30 from 12 noon. Removal on Saturday morning to Aughrim Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (31st December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired to Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private from 3pm on Friday evening please.