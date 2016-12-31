Leitrim deaths - December 31, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon



(suddenly while abroad) Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breege and Kevin, his beloved brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.

Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York on Christmas Day. Will be sadly missed by her brother Matthew, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of her brother Matthew on Sunday evening, January 1, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton.

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in her 95th Year, beloved mother of Brendan, Peter, John, Maeve and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Sunday evening (January 1, 2017) from 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Aidans Church, Kinlough for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning (January 2) at 11am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

Rose Higgins (née Towey), Banada, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon



Higgins (née Towey) (Banada, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) December 30th, 2016 (Peacefully) in her 91st, year at University Hospital, Sligo, Rose. Pre-deceased by her husband Pake, deeply mourned by her loving sons Paul and Pat, daughter Anne, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, realtives, neighbours and friends. Rose will repose at The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen today, Saturday, December 31 from 5pm with Removal at 6.45pm to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 1 at 2pm followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. House private and family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Paddy O'Malley, Boher Bui, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and Ballycroy, Co Mayo

December 29, 2016 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Paddy. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Aideen, son James, daughters Kathy, Grace and Geri, sister Mary, grandchildren Richard, Nicholas, Claire and Edel, great-grandchildren Caolan and Harvey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Paddy will repose at The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen today, Saturday, December 31 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm followed by removal to St. Nathy's Cathedral arriving at 4pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent De Paul Society. c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.





Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday December 27, 2016,, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Mel, Peter and Chris, sisters Nellie (U.S.A), Marcella and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Reynold's, Drumhanny, Mohill today, Saturday, December 31 from 11 am to 8pm. Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Sunday morning, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family time from 8pm on Saturday evening. Family flowers only please. No mass cards please. Donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards, if desired, to Loughlin Og Burns Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

John Hunt, Lisadorn, Elphin, Co Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, sons Kevin, David, Adrian, Gerard and Trevor, daughters Tara, Nicola and Amanda, daughters-in-law Fiona, Martina, Veronica, Siobhan and Kevin's partner Siobhan, son-in-law, John and Tara's fiancee Gary, his adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday morning to Aughrim Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Mitchell, Streamstown, Cloone, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Doreen, Caroline and Tara, sons-in-law; Gerry and Noel, granddaughters; Caoimhe and Sinead, brothers; Eugene and Willie, sisters; Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Mary, Margaret and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Saturday (31st December) in St Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.