Leitrim deaths - January 1, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Curran, Drumany, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Annie Curran, Drumany, Killeshandra, County Cavan, Friday, December 30, 2016, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and very deeply regretted by her sons Paddy (Drumany) and John (Drumany), daughters Mary (England), Briege (Garadice), Rose (Corduff) and Christina (Leggykelly); sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra today, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon

(suddenly while abroad) Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breege and Kevin, his beloved brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 3pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.

Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York on Christmas Day. Will be sadly missed by her brother Matthew, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of her brother Matthew today Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton.

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in her 95th Year, beloved mother of Brendan, Peter, John, Maeve and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough today, Sunday (January 1, 2017) from 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Aidans Church, Kinlough for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning (January 2) at 11am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

Rose Higgins (née Towey), Banada, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Higgins (née Towey) (Banada, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) December 30, 2016 (Peacefully) in her 91st, year at University Hospital, Sligo, Rose. Pre-deceased by her husband Pake, deeply mourned by her loving sons Paul and Pat, daughter Anne, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Nathy’s Cathedral today, Sunday, January 1 at 2pm followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. House private and family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Paddy O'Malley, Boher Bui, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and Ballycroy, Co Mayo

December 29, 2016 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Paddy. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Aideen, son James, daughters Kathy, Grace and Geri, sister Mary, grandchildren Richard, Nicholas, Claire and Edel, great-grandchildren Caolan and Harvey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent De Paul Society. c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.





Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Paddy Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday December 27, 2016,, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean, Mel, Peter and Chris, sisters Nellie (U.S.A), Marcella and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 10.30am today, Sunday, January 1, 2017, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No mass cards please. Donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards, if desired, to Loughlin Og Burns Fund c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.