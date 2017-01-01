Leitrim deaths - January 1, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her familly. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (Jan 3rd) in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Albert Pieters, Drumany Plydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan



The death has occurred of Albert Pieters, Drumany plydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. 1st January 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Huguette, darling daughter Chantal, grandson Steve, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown on Tuesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please.

Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon

(suddenly while abroad) Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breege and Kevin, his beloved brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 3pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.

Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York on Christmas Day. Will be sadly missed by her brother Matthew, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of her brother Matthew today Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton.

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in her 95th Year, beloved mother of Brendan, Peter, John, Maeve and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough today, Sunday (January 1, 2017) from 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Aidans Church, Kinlough for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning (January 2) at 11am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.