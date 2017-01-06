Leitrim deaths - Friday, January 6

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Breda Rafferty, Galway City / Croghan, Co. Roscommon

Breda Rafferty (née Dockery), Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly Croghan, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday, 4th January, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and much loved mother of John, George, Gerard, Joanne, Lorraine and the late Aidan. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, brothers Patrick and Raymond, sisters Pauline and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today Friday, 6th January from 4.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Private Removal on Saturday, 7th January to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Bridget Maszlin, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Bridget Maszlin, nee Cunnion, 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Janurary 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass on Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Claire Somers, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Claire Somers, nee Keown, 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, daughter of the late Pat and Attracta Keown, Corry, Belleek. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Saturday, 7th January for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all in the family.