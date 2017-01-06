Leitrim deaths - January 6, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mike) Duffy, Mace, Rathowen, Co Westmeath and Longford Town, Co Longford and Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon



Duffy (Quinn Villas, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and formerly of Longford Town and Mace, Rathowen, Co Westmeath) January 4, 2017. (Suddenly) at his home, Michael (Mike). Pre-deceased by his wife Maura and sister Cathy. Deeply mourned by his loving sons Desmond and Kevin, daughter Maura, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sisters Sr. Mary O.P., Margaret and Helen, grandchildren Maura, Fiona, Michelle, Jessica, Patrick, Timothy, Michael and Sarah, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Friday evening from 5pm until 6pm and in Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening from 3pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Rathowen arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathaspic Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Longford / Westmeath Hospice c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors



Canon Peter Maguire, Ladestown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Aughavas, Co Leitrim



Canon Peter Maguire - Diocese of Leeds and formerly of Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kilmakenny, Aughavas, Co Leitrim – December 29, 2016 (peacefully) in the tender care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Headingly, Leeds. Predeceased by his brother Michael (Mullingar) and sister Evelyn Copeland (Huddersfield); he will be sadly missed by his brothers John Joe (Dublin), Tom (Wexford), sister Angela Cassidy (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews and a wide circle of friends in England and Ireland. Reposing at his family home in Ladestown, Mullingar, on Friday, 13 January 2017, from 5pm to 8pm and house private thereafter. Solemn Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Josie White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Unexpectedly, at his residence. Reposing at his late residence on Friday from 11am to 9pm. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Breda Rafferty, Galway City / Croghan, Co Roscommon

Breda Rafferty (née Dockery), Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly Croghan, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and much loved mother of John, George, Gerard, Joanne, Lorraine and the late Aidan. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, brothers Patrick and Raymond, sisters Pauline and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today Friday, January 6 from 4pm to 8pm. Private Removal on Saturday, January 7 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Bridget Maszlin, Arva, Co Cavan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Bridget Maszlin, nee Cunnion, 12 Tycusker, Arva, Co. Cavan formerly Calloughts, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on January 3 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat Warde, Arva, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass on Saturday, Janurary 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

Claire Somers, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Claire Somers, (nee Keown), 17 Blackrock Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, daughter of the late Pat and Attracta Keown, Corry, Belleek. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Saturday, January 7 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all in the family.